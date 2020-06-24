WHITE BIRD – The fourth annual crawdad boil will be held in White Bird on July 4. Gates open 4 p.m. until supplies are gone. Boiled crawdads will be served Cajun style. Presale tickets are $20 per person, with $25 per person tickets at the door. Call 208-983-9387 for credit card payment of presale tickets. Draught beer will be available, bring ID. There will be an ALR Legacy Ride to Lolo Pass and DJ music.
Contact Walt Lindsey at 208-404-8571 or Lucky Gallego at 208-507-2035 for info or presale tickets after 5 p.m.
This event is sponsored by the Silver Dollar Bar, Idaho County Veterans Association, Eric Brimmer, Lucky Gallego and Walt Lindsey.
