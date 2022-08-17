GRANGEVILLE — A six-person, four-net-best tournament honoring Neil Walstad will be in its fourth year when players hit the links Sept. 24 at Grangeville Country Club. The shotgun start is slated for 10 a.m. Cost is $150 per team, and proximity prizes will be given for men’s and women’s long drive, KP and long putt. Contact 208-983-1299 with entry information by Sept. 21.

