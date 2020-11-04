RIGGINS — Salmon River Joint School District 243 announced on Oct. 20 that for the 2020-21 school year, the district has been approved to offer free breakfast and lunch to all children who live in the district, ages 1-18. This will be in effect until May 29, 2021. Contact the district at 208-630-6027, ext. 4117, with questions.

