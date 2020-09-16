KAMIAH -- A free, live concert, with musical artist, Carman, will be hosted by Valley View Nazarene Church, Highway 12, MP 69.5, in Kamiah, on Sept. 19, at 7 p.m. For questions call 208-935-2343

Carman is a true American original. He has received dozens of honors and awards, including "Favorite Male Vocalist of the Year" and "Contemporary Christian Artist of the Year." He has received 15 gold and platinum albums and videos and has sold over 10 million records. Carman holds attendance records for the largest solo Christian concerts in history, with 80,000 outdoors in Charlotte, North Carolina, and 50,000 in Johannesburg, South Africa. He had the Longest #1 Record on Billboard CCM sales chart at 33 weeks. His "Champion" record stayed on the Billboard overall sales charts for 168 weeks!

He has also written several new screenplays, acted, held many live concerts, and various TV productions, including the "Time 2" and "Reality Check" series.

