What is Dementia Friends? According to Dementia Friends Idaho, it is about understanding dementia, changing the way people talk and think about dementia and making a difference for those affected by dementia. Register for free to learn at one of the local information sessions:
In Grangeville, on Monday, May 8, 1-2 p.m., at 561 West Oneida. The second is May 9 in Cottonwood at the Cottonwood Community Hall, 501 Main Street, 1-2 p.m. Call 208-983-2667 or email kdjensen@uidaho.edu to register for free and receive a session workbook and attendance certificate.
