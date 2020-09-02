KAMIAH -- Could you use free diapers or childrens' clothing? Donations to the Kamiah's Hope Center during "quarantine clutter cleanups" have resulted in a surplus of gently used baby clothes and other supplies.
Those who could use free diapers or newborn-4T clothes, call The Hope Center, 208-935-0376, to make an appointment (allowing for social distancing).
The center is open Tuesdays, 1-5 p.m., and Thursdays, 3:30-7:30 p.m. The center encouraged the public to take advantage of this helpful, no-strings attached opportunity while it lasts.
