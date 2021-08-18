GRANGEVILLE — Attention, veterans: American Legion Post 37 and VFW Crea-de Haven Post 3520 are hosting a free barbecue for veterans and their families on Friday, Aug. 20, from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m., at the Idaho County Veterans and Community Outreach Center, 318 E. Main Street. On the menu are hamburgers, hot dogs, side dishes, and “Gunny’s Musgos”. You must be present to find out what a musgo is.

This is also an opportunity to find out more about the American Legion family and the VFW. A drawing for prizes will be held for current members of both organizations present that evening.

For questions, call the center at 208-983-9387.

