GRANGEVILLE — A free demonstration and seminar for dog owners on dog agility will be on Saturday, Oct. 7, at 46 Soltman Road, Grangeville, 10 a.m.-noon. Dr. Kim Wolfrum, veterinarian, and Phyllis Erdman, eight years in dog agility competing, will be leading the event.
Topics include how to get started, what your dog needs to know, health benefits and concerns, and more. Refreshments will be provided. For information, contact sperdman49@gmail.com or 509-432-3759. RSVP is appreciated but not required.
