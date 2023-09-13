GRANGEVILLE — The Little Britches Fall Developmental Screening, which helps determine age-appropriate skills or possible concerns regarding their development, hearing or vision, will be held in Grangeville. The screenings are free and will take approximately 90 minutes to complete.
Screenings are Sept. 27 and 28, Wednesday and Thursday, for children ages zero to five years, will be held at the Grangeville Christian Church, 402 W South 1st St., 8:15 a.m.-3 p.m. Call 208-983-1671 or 935-8414 to schedule an appointment.
