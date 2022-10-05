KAMIAH — University of Idaho Latah County Extension will be host to a “double feature” program Tuesday, Oct. 18, 10 a.m. to noon at The Life Center, 4432 Highway 12.
“Who Gets Grandma’s Yellow Pie Plate” and “Protect Your Personal Identity” workshops will both be held. These will be offered for free; RSVP is required by Oct. 11 to Teresa at 208-451-4534 or teresadobson@outlook.com.
