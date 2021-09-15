KOOSKIA — Upriver Youth Leadership Council (UYLC) will sponsor a free fun day for families this Saturday, Sept. 18. The “Penniless Arcade” is set for 1 to 4 p.m. at Clearwater Valley Elementary School.
Entertainment includes face painting, three-legged races, giant games, Frisbee and more. Those 13 and younger must be accompanied by an adult.
Those coming in from Kamiah are invited to ride the bus from the Teen Center at 12:45 p.m. For details call Bailey at 208-743-0392 or e-mail uylcbailey@gmail.com.
