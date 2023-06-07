The Nez Perce-Clearwater National Forests and several partner groups will be celebrating Free Fishing Day on Saturday, June 10 near Grangeville. Idaho’s Free Fishing Day is an annual event held the second Saturday every June. All anglers, residents and nonresidents, can celebrate the day by fishing Idaho’s waters without a license. An adult must accompany young participants. Some locations have fishing gear that you can borrow, but you are encouraged to bring a fishing pole and your own tackle and prepare for a fun–filled day of fishing. Near Grangeville, Free Fishing Day activities will be held at Wilkins’ Pond, located on Lake Road off of U.S. Highway 95 approximately 5.5 miles south of Grangeville. The Salmon River Ranger District of the Nez PerceClearwater National Forests, Grangeville Lions Club, Idaho Department of Fish and Game, and the Bureau of Land Management’s Cottonwood Field office will be hosting the 33rd annual Free Fishing Day event. Events will take place from 9-1 p.m. There will be a casting contest, fish art activity, a raffle drawing for prizes, and awards for the biggest and smallest fish caught! The Grangeville Lions Club will provide hot dogs and drinks free for participants. For more information about the event at Wilkins’ Pond, contact Jennie Fischer at (208) 983-4048.
All other regular fishing rules and regulations–including creel limits, opening dates, and tackle restrictions–remain in effect on Free Fishing Day. Always contact the Idaho Department of Fish and Game to check fishing seasons and rules for the water where you plan to go fishing.
