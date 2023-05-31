GRANGEVILLE — Free health screenings with St. Mary’s Health and Clearwater Valley Health community health workers are set for Friday, June 2, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., at the Camas Prairie Food Bank. The food bank will have hot food items to sample.
Free screenings are offered for A1C-diabetes, blood pressure, body mass index, FIT (colon cancer screening), mood score (depression screening). Public Health will also offer cholesterol screening. In addition, a variety of information from local resources will be available, including those from Avista, CAP, Equus, Workforce Solutions, Snake River Clinic, Public Health, YWCA, CHAS, Idaho Department of Labor, and medication assistance through SMH and CVH.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.