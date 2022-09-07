KAMIAH — The Valley View Nazarene Church, located at milepost 69.5, Hwy 12, in Kamiah invites the community to a free, family fun event on Saturday, Sept. 10, 6-8 p.m.

Activities include carnival games, food, prizes and entertainment. Admission is free, games cost 5 to 25 cents.

