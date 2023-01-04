KAMIAH — Join in for a free lunch soup canteen on Thursday, Jan. 12, for the first free meal of 2023 at Community Presbyterian Church for lunch and fellowship. Meals are served from 11 a.m.–12:30 p.m.

