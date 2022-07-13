KAMIAH — The Kamiah Community Presbyterian Church will be hosting its monthly Free Lunch/Soup Canteen on Thursday, July 14, from 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. at the church, located on the corner of 7th and Hill streets.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Thank you for signing in! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
KAMIAH — The Kamiah Community Presbyterian Church will be hosting its monthly Free Lunch/Soup Canteen on Thursday, July 14, from 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. at the church, located on the corner of 7th and Hill streets.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.