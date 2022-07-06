KAMIAH — The Kamiah Community Presbyterian Church will be hosting its monthly Free Lunch/Soup Canteen on Thursday, July 14, from 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. at the church, located on the corner of 7th and Hill streets.)

