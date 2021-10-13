KAMIAH — “Journey out of Darkness and into the Light”, a free seminar featuring speakers, Steve and Becki Rogers, continues with “Eternal Love” and “God’s Anniversary” Friday, Oct. 15, at 6 p.m.; and “The Agenda of the Beast” and “Life after Death Experience” on Saturday, Oct. 16, at 6 p.m., at the Clearwater Motel 12, 108 3rd East Highway 12 in the conference room.

Your support is needed now more than ever
Help support your local news

Local news sources need your help. Stay in the know on Coronavirus, local updates, and more.

Load comments