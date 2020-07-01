GRANGEVILLE – The 12th Annual Free Summer Concert Series has the green light and the bands are booked for July.
Concerts will be held at Grangeville’s Pioneer Park each Thursday night, 6 p.m., from July 9-30. Bands lined up include the B-Sides (July 9); American Bonfire (July 16); Bedspins (July 23); and Lucien Holmes (July 30).
Bring a chair, blanket and picnic dinner for the whole family. Note that dogs are not allowed in Pioneer Park.
The concert series is sponsored by The Grangeville Chamber of Commerce and Grangeville Arts, Inc.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.