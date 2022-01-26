GRANGEVILLE – The Camas Prairie Amateur Radio Club is hosting a free technician license class, beginning Jan. 26. The class will be every Wednesday, from 6-9 p.m., for five weeks and aims to prepare candidates for their FCC Technician Class License exam. Participants are asked to provide their own book, the ARRL Technician Class License Manual, 4th Edition, which is available from Amazon or the ARRL website. Opportunities to test in Grangeville will occur on Thursday, Feb. 24, and on Thursday, March 24. Amateur Radio is an exciting hobby group that embraces radio, electronics, computers and public service.

Classes will be at the Soltman Center, 600 W Main St., Grangeville. For information contact the club at: CPAmateurRadioClub@gmail.com.

