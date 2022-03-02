Does your child seem sad, anxious, worried or have trouble sleeping at night? Youth and families in the Kooskia and Kamiah areas are invited to access free tele-mental health therapy sessions.
Call 208-683-8230 to set up a free appointment with A Body and Mind (ABM) Mental Health Services, LLC. This is sponsored by Upper Clearwater Leadership Council (UYLC).
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.