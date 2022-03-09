Does your child seem sad, anxious, worried or have trouble sleeping at night? Youth and families in the Kooskia and Kamiah areas are invited to access free tele-mental health therapy sessions.

Call 208-683-8230 to set up a free appointment with A Body and Mind (ABM) Mental Health Services, LLC. This is sponsored by Upper Clearwater Leadership Council (UYLC).

