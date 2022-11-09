KAMIAH — Grace Bible Church invites everyone to a free Thanksgiving dinner with all the sides on Thursday, Nov. 24, at 1115 Idaho Street in Kamiah. Doors will open at 3 p.m. with dinner to be served at 3:30 p.m. The church is located behind the high school track and bus barn.

Takeout meals are available. Let the church know if you are coming and how many of you will be there by calling or texting Rick at 208-702-2797.

Your support is needed now more than ever
Help support your local news

Local news sources need your help. Stay in the know on Coronavirus, local updates, and more.

Load comments