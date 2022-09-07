GRANGEVILLE — All veterans are invited to a free dinner at the Idaho County Veterans Center tonight, Wednesday, Sept. 7, at 5 p.m. Grilled burgers and hot dogs will be served along with coleslaw and cowgirl beans. Dinner will be followed by the monthly meetings of American Legion Post 37 at 6 p.m., and VFW Post 3520 at 7 p.m. All veterans are welcome to bring their families and join in. For details, call 208-983-9387.
