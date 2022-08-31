GRANGEVILLE — All veterans are invited to a free dinner at the Idaho County Veterans Center on Wednesday, Sept. 7, at 5 p.m. Grilled burgers and hot dogs will be served along with coleslaw and cowgirl beans. Dinner will be followed by the monthly meetings of American Legion Post 37 at 6 p.m., and VFW Post 3520 at 7 p.m. All veterans are welcome to bring their families and join in. For details, call 208-983-9387.

Your support is needed now more than ever
Help support your local news

Local news sources need your help. Stay in the know on Coronavirus, local updates, and more.

Load comments