GRANGEVILLE — This Friday, March 31, is the Elks Burger Night. This month, the event will benefit the Grangeville High School music department.
Hamburgers and hand cut fries will be available. Doors open at 5:30 p.m. A silent auction for five baskets will take place and a live, fancy dessert auction will follow dinner. Varsity Blue choir will also perform.
