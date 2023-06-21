CLEARWATER — The Friends of Elk City Wagon Road will meet at the Clearwater Grange Hall, on Saturday, June 24, at 11 a.m. with a potluck to follow. All are welcome to attend. This is the final meeting before Wagon Road Days, July 15-16, Saturday and Sunday, in Clearwater.
The two-day event will include a parade, quilt show, history presentation, vendors, raffles and food and an over-the-road trip to Elk City.
