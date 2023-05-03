CLEARWATER — The Friends of Elk City Wagon Road will hold their monthly meeting on Saturday, May 6, at the Clearwater Grange Hall. The meeting is at 11 a.m., with a potluck lunch to follow. Anyone is welcome to join this committee, which has numerous activities during spring and summer. Upcoming activities include the May 13 dessert fundraiser at the Clearwater Grange, from 1-4 p.m., and the June 10 community yard sale in Clearwater.

