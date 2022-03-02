CLEARWATER — The Friends of Elk City Wagon Road will meet Saturday, March 5, at the Clearwater Grange Hall. The meeting is at 11 a.m., followed by a potluck lunch. The Wagon Road Museum will also be open from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m.
