CLEARWATER — The Friends of Elk City Wagon Road will meet on Saturday, June 4, at the Clearwater Grange Hall. The meeting is at 11 a.m., followed by a potluck lunch. The Wagon Road Museum will also be open 11 a.m.-1 p.n. The museum tells the story of the old Wagon Road that ran to Elk City hauling supplies. The road runs from Clearwater to Elk City that is trail-like, but passage by vehicles is possible if high enough. A guided historic trip is done every July. Anyone is welcome to join this committee which has numerous activities during spring and summer. This longtime group in Clearwater provides numerous projects and could use lots of volunteer help.

