KOOSKIA – Friends of the Kooskia Library will be host to a variety of upcoming activities.
These include the following:
*Saturday, March 28, 1 p.m., at the Kooskia Community Center. “Them Were the Days,” by the “Oldest Man in Idaho." This presentation is an informal, non-political blend of geology and geographical descriptions, with reflections on the history of the Indians, mountain men, miners, loggers, ranchers, sheepmen, farmers, settlers, politicians, and courageous women who made Idaho and the American West. As Clark Heglar assumes the role of the Oldest Man in Idaho, he mixes personal stories, local and regional color, and regales his listeners with anecdotal tales, stories, and commentaries of the “oldster’s” times. As he shares the sometimes funny and little known quirks of Idaho history, he tells the audience, “only in Idaho…you can’t make that up.” No charge to attend and refreshments provided.
*Saturday, April 4: Spring used book sale. Doors will open at 8 a.m. at the Kooskia Community Center. Used books of all kinds, as well as CDs and DVDs will be available at bargain prices. Hardbacks are 50 cents, paperbacks, 25 cents. 11 a.m. will start the $1 bag sell. Those who have books to donate, drop off at the Kooskia Community Library, no magazines. All proceeds benefit Kooskia Community Library.
*Student scholarships available for “Writers at Harriman.” Friends of the Kooskia Community Library will offer two scholarships to attend “Writers at Harriman.” Join other high school students for an intensive week of imaginative writing with professionals in Idaho’s finest outdoor classroom, Harriman State Park. We are offering this to high school students who attend Clearwater Valley High School, as well as students who are in an alternative educational program within the Clearwater Valley school district. Registration is open now. Camp dates are Aug. 2-8. For information on the writing camp visit http://writersatharriman.org. For questions, call Dawn Stryhas at 208-926-4302.
