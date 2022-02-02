CLEARWATER — Saturday, Feb. 5, is the first meeting of the year for the Friends of the Elk City Wagon Road. This group is dedicated to the preservation of the 1800s supply road to the gold mining area around Elk City. Anyone is welcome to join. There are many activities during the year celebrating this historical event, including the maintenance of the museum in the Clearwater Grange Hall, and the Wagon Road Days Celebration in July in with parade, raffles, food and historical events. Volunteers are needed to organize and maintain these events.
The meeting is set for 11 a.m. at the grange hall and will be followed by a potluck lunch. For questions, call Susanne Smith at 208 925 4278.
