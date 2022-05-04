CLEARWATER — The Friends of Elk City Wagon Road will meet Saturday, May 7, at the Clearwater Grange Hall. The meeting is at 11 a.m., followed by a potluck lunch. The Wagon Road Museum will also be open 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. The Museum tells the story of the historic Wagon Road that ran to Elk City hauling supplies. Anyone is welcome to join this committee which has numerous activities during spring and summer.

