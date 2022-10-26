KOOSKIA — On Saturday, Oct. 8, the Trenary Barn in Kooskia held a dance for all ages. Starting at 5 p.m. and running until 10 p.m., there were many different activities provided, including ping pong, cornhole, pie throwing, and musical chairs. Being the second of its kind, with the first held in the spring, the dance event drew roughly 225 attendees.

“I love that it is done in a clean uplifting environment, where everyone is respectful, kind, and wants to just have fun,” said coordinator Amy Manley. There was an entry fee and costs for food provided, and The Coffee Can served up drinks all night. When asked what Manley enjoyed most, she said, “the genuine fun and laughter that everyone experiences, the friends who meet and the dancing that happens.”

Your support is needed now more than ever
Help support your local news

Local news sources need your help. Stay in the know on Coronavirus, local updates, and more.

Load comments