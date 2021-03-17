KAMIAH — The annual fund-raiser yard sale will be at the Valley View Nazarene Church (milepost 69.5, U.S. Highway 12) on Thursday through Saturday, March 18-20; Thursday and Friday, 8 a.m.-5 p.m.; Saturday, 8 a.m.-3 p.m. The sale will feature tools, furniture, fishing gear, reloading equip, ammo, toys, jewelry, polished rocks, antiques, clothes, books, baked goodies and more. As usual, 100 percent of proceeds will be split between USA Disaster Relief, third world orphanages and drilling fresh water wells in Africa.

