FERDINAND - Assumption Parish of Ferdinand will be holding their annual fundraiser on Sunday, Nov. 6, at the Ferdinand Parish Hall. All proceeds will be used to help maintain Assumption Parish. A roast beef and ham dinner with all the trimmings will be served from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Cost for adults is $13, K-6th grade is $6, and preschool and under eat free. The raffle drawing will begin at 4 p.m. with more than 20 chances to win. Bingo will be played all day.

