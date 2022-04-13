The $239,000 Federal Emergency Connectivity Funds awarded to Mountain View School District 244 are intended to provide a modem, installation, and $50 per month for one year to families who currently cannot get an internet signal, very poor signal, or unaffordable service at home.
“We are working on gathering info for these families and working with Airbridge to start the buildout, schedule, and timeline to complete this project,” said district technology coordinator Joe Rodriguez. “I spoke with David McNight from Airbridge and they are currently staffed to get around 200 installs per month. These dollars can only be used to pay for in-home internet service for up to 400 families in our school district.” These federal dollars are not part of the general school budget or part of any dollars that would have been spent otherwise.
Families who have questions can contact Rodriguez at rodriguezj@sd244.org.
