GRANGEVILLE — Grangeville High School’s music department had 31 choir and band students in middle and high school who participated in Solo & Ensemble at the University of Idaho Wednesday, March 8.

GHS choir student Franki Galloway took first place in the soprano category while Joel Gates took second place as a tenor at the solo ensemble competition, district 2. Both will head to state finals in May.

