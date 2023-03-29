GRANGEVILLE — Grangeville High School’s music department had 31 choir and band students in middle and high school who participated in Solo & Ensemble at the University of Idaho Wednesday, March 8.
GHS choir student Franki Galloway took first place in the soprano category while Joel Gates took second place as a tenor at the solo ensemble competition, district 2. Both will head to state finals in May.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.