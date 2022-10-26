GRANGEVILLE — A Wild Game Processing Class is set for the Elks Lodge Saturday, Oct. 29, 8 a.m. - 1 p.m. The class is limited to 16 people who will learn to process their wild game and make jerky. This is sponsored by the Grangeville University of Idaho Extension, the Elks Lodge and the Idaho Dept. of Fish and Game. Cost is $10. RSVP to 208-983-2667.
