ADELPHI, Md. — Sean Don Garrison of Kamiah earned a bachelor of science in computer science from University of Maryland Global Campus. The university held a virtual stateside commencement on May 15 for more than 5,500 graduates of the class of 2021.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Thank you for signing in! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
ADELPHI, Md. — Sean Don Garrison of Kamiah earned a bachelor of science in computer science from University of Maryland Global Campus. The university held a virtual stateside commencement on May 15 for more than 5,500 graduates of the class of 2021.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.