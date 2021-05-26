ADELPHI, Md. — Sean Don Garrison of Kamiah earned a bachelor of science in computer science from University of Maryland Global Campus. The university held a virtual stateside commencement on May 15 for more than 5,500 graduates of the class of 2021.

