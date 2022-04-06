GRANGEVILLE — Melissa Gates will share God’s word and music at the Encouragers monthly luncheon at The Trails restaurant, Thursday, April 7, at 11:30 a.m. Gates, Bible teacher, worship leader, and spiritual mentor at Abundant Life Fellowship in Grangeville, is transitioning from being an owner of several local businesses to more community church involvement, and caring for a grandchild. She and spouse, Dave Gates, have four children, one son-in-law, and one granddaughter. She will also sing and lead the group in worship.
Encouragers is an interdenominational fellowship of Christian women, founded in 1991. They meet monthly at 101 E. Main Street for a no-host luncheon and share stories and music. For information, call Debbie at 208-816-8355.
