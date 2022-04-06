GRANGEVILLE — Grangeville Christian Church, 402 W S 1st Street, will hold a Good Friday service Friday, April 15, 6 p.m. A “Son Rise” Easter service is set for Sunday. April 17, 8 a.m., with a potluck breakfast and egg hunt at 9 a.m., and an Easter service at 10 a.m.
