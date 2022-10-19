GRANGEVILLE — Grangeville Christian Church will be host to a boys and girls basketball camp Oct. 20 and 27, and Nov. 3 and 10. This is for students in third through sixth grades. A $5 fee includes instruction, a snack and a basketball. For questions, call the church at 208-983-2549, or Samantha Flowers at 405-481-1252.

