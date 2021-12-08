GRANGEVILLE — Grangeville Community Foundation (GCF) recently announced the award $25,680 to Grangeville nonprofits for its 2021 grant cycle.
Although GCF did not hold a grant award celebration this year out of concern for COVID-19, Avista Utilities provided funding for the sixth consecutive year. In addition, a donation from Idaho Forest Group made it possible for GCF to significantly increase grant funding this year.
GCF’s largest grant in 2021 was awarded to Grangeville High School’s Business and Technology Department.
“GCF is pleased to provide Grangeville students with learning experiences closely matching those currently used in industry and post-secondary education,” said Jane Spencer, GCF grants chair.
“The GHS Business and Technology Department is excited and honored to be awarded the GCF grant. By upgrading the technology equipment at GHS, we will be able to graduate students who are more prepared with learning experiences more closely matching those currently used in the work industry and post-secondary education,” said Bruce Wassmuth, GHS Business and Technology Department teacher.
Grant recipients include:
• Animal Rescue Foundation (ARF) $1,000 in support of foster/adoption/transfer program.
• Camas Prairie Food Bank $1,500 toward purchase of a back-up power generator.
• City of Grangeville $1,000 toward purchase of a defibrillator.
• Grangeville Elementary Middle School (GEMS) grades 2-3 field trips $567 for busing and supplies to teach students about local natural resources.
• GEMS Art Technology $1,750 for purchase of an iPad Pro tablet, Apple Pencil, case, software.
• GEMS Middle School Band $4,200 to repair band instruments.
• GEMS Middle School Choir $300 to purchase music.
• GEMS Middle School Grade 8 Earth Science Class $888 for busing to Lucile and Elk City.
• GEMS Middle School Wood Shop $1,000 to purchase materials and supplies.
• GEMS Sphero Project $865 to purchase programmable Sphero robots.
• GHS Business/Technology Department $5,250 to expand 3D modeling program.
• GHS Soccer Program $1,810 funding assistance for purchase of equipment and supplies for the soccer program
• Grangeville Arts $500 funding assistance for the 2022 Summer Concert Series.
• Grangeville Centennial Library $750 funding for the Summer Reading Program.
• Grangeville Fire Department $1,300 to purchase a battery-operated hand tool kit and two leaf blowers.
• Saints Peter and Paul School $2,000 toward purchase of permanent soccer goals for the new field.
• Senior Citizens Dollar-A-Month Club $750 to purchase shelving for equipment.
“The GCF grant will make a major difference to the GEMS Band Program by repairing many of the instruments that are currently unusable. The students deserve to play on instruments that sound and look good, and they deserve to have instruments available to them,” said Danica Schmidt, GEMS Middle School Band Program teacher.
“We are super excited to receive the grant,” said Rachel Young, Grangeville Arts, Inc. “It will help us bring four bands to our free concert series in the park. We so appreciate the support.”
“The City of Grangeville will use the grant funds awarded to complete the purchase of an adult/pediatric combo AED defibrillator to be used seasonally at both the Grangeville City Pool and Snowhaven Ski and Tubing Hill,” said city treasurer Janell Arnzen.
“Summer Reading 2022 will be held at Grangeville City Park June through August with crafts, STEM projects and giveaways. We use this opportunity to encourage children to read during their summer break,” said Gina Sobrero-Garman, Grangeville Centennial Library director.
