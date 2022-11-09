GRANGEVILLE — In celebration of its 10-year anniversary, Grangeville Community Foundation (GCF) hosted more than 200 people and gave out nearly $19,000 in grants for the 2022 year at an event at the Grangeville Senior Citizens Center Nov. 3.
“We could not do this without all of you — thank you,” GCF board member Carla Wilkins held her glass up to toast the audience. Donors to GCF were this year’s recipients of the Orrin and Eleanora Webb Community Giving Award.
In addition to the distribution from the GCF Legacy Endowment fund, GCF received additional funding from Idaho Forest Group to supplement the 2022 grant cycle, making it possible to award 14 grants totaling $18,971 during the evening events.
Recipients included the following:
∙Animal Rescue Foundation (ARF), $1,500 to support the foster/adoption/transfer program.
“We thank you and we thank all our volunteers, but we give a special thanks to Rhonda Schacher and Alaina Redenbo for all they have done and are doing for the ARF foster, adoption and spay and neuter programs,” ARF president Karin Vetter said.
∙Grangeville Elementary Middle School (GEMS) 5th grade, $925 to purchase supplies to paint murals on cafeteria walls.
“We are finding a variety of ways to keep kids engaged, and this will help,” said GEMS teacher Christine Hauger.
∙GEMS grades 4-5, $3,840 to purchase books for the Battle of the Books reading initiative.
“This is a wonderful program to help kids read more independently and also offer a competition based on what they recall,” Mountain View School District 244 special education coordinator Amanda Bush stated.
∙GEMS, $1,000 to purchase hygiene products for pre-teens and teens.
“This is a need, as many students’ families do not have the means to provide these essentials,” explained MVSD nurse Erin Blinn.
∙GEMS PE department, $900 to purchase basketballs and other equipment for PE classes.
∙GEMS wood shop, $1,100 to purchase power tools. Several students in Mr. Mike Johnson’s class were in attendance to speak about the school’s program and its impact on their lives.
∙Grangeville High School (GHS) math/science department, $875 to purchase 10 graphing calculators.
∙GHS physical education department, $1,500 to purchase one self-powered treadmill.
∙Grangeville Centennial Library, $1,000 to support the summer STEM-based reading program.
∙Grangeville Volunteer Fire Department, $1,700 to purchase a Dewalt Flexvolt Saw Kit.
“Fire never changes, but the way we fight it is constantly changing,” GVFD chief Brian Perry said. “This will help us better serve our communities.”
∙Idaho County Genealogical Society, $500 to restore Border Days picture boards.
∙Senior Citizen Dollar-A-Month Club, Inc., $1,000 to purchase two portable air conditioners for the Senior Center.
∙Syringa Hospital Foundation, $1,131 to purchase a gastrointestinal drainage aspirator for hospice.
∙YWCA of Lewiston-Clarkston, Idaho County Outreach office, $2,000 to support domestic and sexual violence services in Grangeville.
“We lost our main grant for this year, so this will be extremely helpful in service to our clients,” Grangeville YWCA advocate Kristy Beckstead said.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.