Grant recipients of the 2022 Grangeville Community Foundation.

 Free Press / Lorie Palmer

GRANGEVILLE — In celebration of its 10-year anniversary, Grangeville Community Foundation (GCF) hosted more than 200 people and gave out nearly $19,000 in grants for the 2022 year at an event at the Grangeville Senior Citizens Center Nov. 3.

“We could not do this without all of you — thank you,” GCF board member Carla Wilkins held her glass up to toast the audience. Donors to GCF were this year’s recipients of the Orrin and Eleanora Webb Community Giving Award.

Attendees — which includes donors, grant recipients and friends — raise their glasses in a 10-year-anniversary toast for Grangeville Community Foundation.
Brian Perry, Grangeville Volunteer Fire Department chief, speaks at the Nov. 3 GCF event.
