GRANGEVILLE — Grangeville Community Foundation will close its 2022 grant cycle Sept. 30 at 5 p.m. Since 2013, GCF has provided more than $99,000 to community organizations for projects and programs that benefit Grangeville. For a copy of the 2022 Grant Guidelines and the Grant Application Form, email grangevillecommunityfoundation@gmail.com.

