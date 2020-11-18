GRANGEVILLE — Despite there not being a grant award celebration this year due to COVID-19, Grangeville Community Foundation (GCF) this year, the philanthropic organization continued with its mission of bettering lives in Grangeville and awarded 14 grants totaling $20,033.61.
“Although GCF did not hold a grant award celebration this year out of concern for COVID-19, Avista Utilities still provided sponsorship funding to GCF for the fifth consecutive year,” explained GCF board member Mary Jahn. “Also, a very generous donation from Idaho Forest Group made it possible for GCF to significantly increase grant funding this year.”
GCF’s largest grant to date was awarded to the Camas Prairie Food Bank for its newly opened facility.
“GCF is pleased to provide financial support to this vital community service, especially during these unprecedented times,” said Andrea Solberg, GCF board chair.
•
“Thank you GCF for partially funding a newer snowmobile to be used by the volunteers,” said Lori Courtright, Snowhaven Ski Patrol member. “Our goal is to respond timely to injured or sick skiers/tubers or spectators and transport them to our patrol hut or an ambulance before hypothermia and shock occurs. With a snowmobile, our volunteer ski patrollers who do not ski can continue to provide emergency care for Snowhaven patrons.”
“The generous grant will help us continue to provide a motivational and educational soccer program each fall for approximately 150 children from in and around Grangeville,” said Melissa Lane, team and schedule coordinator for Grangeville Youth Soccer
Jared Andrews, Grangeville Fire Department assistant fire chief, said, “With this award we will be able to purchase another carbon monoxide detector to better help and better serve the people of Grangeville and Grangeville rural fire district.”
“I am so grateful to receive this grant from GCF! This grant will purchase a new bass xylophone,” said Carla Astle, GEMS K-5 music program. “Xylophones are so worn out, they hardly work. The bass xylophone is very large and fun to play as it keeps the beat of the song.”
“The Grangeville Senior Center has a medical closet that they stock with wheelchairs, walkers, crutches and other supplies,” volunteer Karla Enneking said. “These are loaned out to the community at no charge. There is a need for wheelchairs, so this grant will fill that need.”
“Thank you for supporting ARF… . We appreciate all that GCF does to help support and improve our community,” said Karin Vetter, ARF president.
•
Grangeville Community Foundation is a local nonprofit organization created by the people of Grangeville for the people of Grangeville. This year, it celebrates its eighth year of growth. GCF’s mission is to “create a healthy and vibrant community for ourselves and for future generations.”
“Since 2013, GCF has granted more than $70,000 to benefit community programs and projects,” said Solberg.
For information about GCF, visit idahocf.org/gcf, or e-mail grangevillecommunityfoundation@gmail.com.
