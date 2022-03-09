GRANGEVILLE — FoCL (Friends of Centennial Library) and the Grangeville Centennial Library is sponsoring its second annual Spring Art Contest through March 13th. Ages 0-100-plus are invited to participate. Pick up paper and details at the library. Voting will be open to the public March 21- April 2.

FoCL is now accepting books in new or good used condition for fundraising to support the library and its programs. Books can be dropped off at Crema Café at 111 N College Street, Grangeville. Look for a sign and designated box.

Your support is needed now more than ever
Help support your local news

Local news sources need your help. Stay in the know on Coronavirus, local updates, and more.

Load comments