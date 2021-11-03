GRANGEVILLE —Grangeville Church of the Nazarene is collecting shoe boxes for Operation Christmas Child (part of Franklin Graham’s Samaritans Purse charity program).

Boxes are due to the church, 515 W. N. 2nd Street, by 10 a.m., Sunday, Nov. 21. Currently, information is available in the church foyer on what can and cannot be included in these boxes that are sent throughout the world to children in need. Information may also be obtained at www.samaritanspurse.org/occ.

