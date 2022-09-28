GRANGEVILLE — Grangeville Elementary Middle School will be host to a STEM Grant Blood Drive through Vitalant Wednesday, Oct. 5, 1:30-6 p.m., in the GEMS Community Room. To sign up go to donors.vitalant.org and use the 83530 zip code or the code G7034. GEMS will receive a check for $2,000 for STEM needs if the school goal is met.

